Oct 10 Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc :
* Els reports minimal impact from hurricane Matthew
* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc says company does not
believe that storm will have a material impact on its financial
condition or operating results
* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - property damage losses
at properties are preliminarily estimated to total less than
$750,000
* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - no injuries to our
residents, guests or employees have been reported due to
hurricane matthew
* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - does not yet have an
estimate for business interruption losses, but they are expected
to be relatively limited
* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - believes that it has
adequate insurance subject to deductibles, including business
interruption coverage
* Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc - currently, three
manufactured home communities and four rv resorts are without
electricity as a result of hurricane
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: