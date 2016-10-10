Oct 10 Euronet Worldwide Inc

* Euronet worldwide acquires Uk-Based Atm Network, Yourcash

* Euronet worldwide inc - acquisition includes approximately 5,000 atms across U.K., Netherlands, Belgium and Ireland

* Euronet worldwide Inc says with addition of Yourcash, combined businesses will operate independent atm networks in 21 European countries

* Euronet worldwide -deal is expected to be accretive to Euronet's adjusted cash earnings per share by about $0.07 - $0.08 in first full year of operations