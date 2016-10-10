Oct 10 Buckeye Partners Lp
* Statement from Buckeye Partners, L.P. regarding Hurricane
Matthew
* Buckeye Partners LP - no employees have been injured nor
have there been any significant releases of product
* Buckeye Partners - expects to resume domestic operations
early this week; determining a timetable for resumption of
operations at Buckeye Bahamas hub
