Oct 10 Telefonica SA :

* Says Telefonica Emisiones to issue notes for 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) guaranteed by Telefonica

* To issue notes for 1.25 billion euros due in 2020 at 0.318 percent coupon at par value

* To issue notes for 750 million euros due in 2031 at 1.930 percent coupon at par value

