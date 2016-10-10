BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 10 Moody's:
* Moody's issues statement on Hurricane Matthew's fiscal impact on four states
* Says long-term rating impact of Hurricane Matthew on Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, affected local governments expected to be minimal
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing