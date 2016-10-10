Oct 10 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd :

* Samsung says working with U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to investigate the recently reported cases involving the Galaxy Note7

* Samsung says will ask all carrier and retail partners globally to stop sales and exchanges of the Galaxy Note7 while the investigation is taking place

* Samsung Electronics says consumers with original Galaxy Note7 or replacement Galaxy Note7 should power down and take advantage of remedies available Source text: (bit.ly/2dg2OHi) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra)