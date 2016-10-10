Oct 11 3sbio
* Updates on exclusive License Agreement With Astrazeneca in
respect of Byetta And Bydureon
* Astrazeneca has agreed to grant an exclusive license to
Hongkong Sansheng
* Hongkong sansheng, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company,
as licensee, entered into exclusive license agreement with
Astrazeneca
* License for commercialization of licensed products in PRC
* Hongkong Sansheng has agreed to pay an upfront payment of
us$50 million
* Parties have agreed that astrazeneca will supply licensed
products and licensee will pay astrazeneca pre-agreed purchase
price of licensed products
