Oct 10 (Reuters) -

* Moody's upgrades the city of county of San Francisco, CA's Lease Revenue Bond/Cops to Aa2; outlook is stable

* Moody's on San Francisco - Notching reflects strong legal features of California general obligation bonds that are not shared by lease revenue debt

* Moody's on San Francisco - The notching reflects a standard legal structure for a California abatement lease financing Source : (bit.ly/2e1uGMH)