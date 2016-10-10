Oct 10 Ppl Corp

* Ppl corp - 2016 forecast of reported earnings remains $2.43 to $2.63 per share

* Ppl corp - 2016 forecast of ongoing earnings remains $2.25 to $2.45 per share

* Ppl corp - 2017 earnings forecast remains $2.05 to $2.25 per share, with a midpoint of $2.15 per share

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $2.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S