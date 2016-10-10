Oct 10 Coca-cola Co

* The Coca-Cola Company exercises call option to acquire Anheuser-Busch Inbev's stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

* Coca-Cola Co - Intention to acquire Anheuser-Busch Inbev's (ABI) stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

* Coca-Cola Co - also will continue negotiations with potential partners, and plans to refranchise CCBA as soon as practical following regulatory approval

* Company's intent is to account for acquired stake as a discontinued operation for reporting purposes

* Says during next few months co will negotiate terms of transaction with ABI according to contractual parameters