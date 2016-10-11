UPDATE 3-Delivery Hero set to list before summer break - sources
* Initial public offering (IPO) before summer break - sources
Oct 10 Moody's on the city of Los Angeles
* Moody's upgrades to AA3 city of Los Angeles, CA's lease debt and affirms aa2 go; outlook is stable
* Moody's on Los Angeles-expects city will continue to operate with strong fiscal discipline,continued progress in closing gap in 4 year budget outlook Source text for Eikon:
* Initial public offering (IPO) before summer break - sources
BRASILIA, May 23 Brazil's posted a current account surplus in April for the second straight month, central bank data showed on Tuesday, as record harvests boosted exports and helped limit currency losses during a deepening political crisis.