Oct 11 Abacus Property Group -
* Abacus Gaw Investment Trust to acquire industrial assets
in major australian cities throughout East Coast
* Co and Gaw Capital Partners (gaw) announce establishment
of opportunistic investment vehicle, Abacus Gaw Investment Trust
* Asset acquired by AGIT was industrial asset located at
Maidstone Street, Altona Vic for gross purchase price of $30.0
million
* AGIT also exchanged contracts to acquire 2-34 Davidson
Street, Chullora for $35.0 million
* AGIT will target gross assets of approximately $200
million
