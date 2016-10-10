Oct 11 Abacus Property Group -

* Abacus Gaw Investment Trust to acquire industrial assets in major australian cities throughout East Coast

* Co and Gaw Capital Partners (gaw) announce establishment of opportunistic investment vehicle, Abacus Gaw Investment Trust

* Asset acquired by AGIT was industrial asset located at Maidstone Street, Altona Vic for gross purchase price of $30.0 million

* AGIT also exchanged contracts to acquire 2-34 Davidson Street, Chullora for $35.0 million

* AGIT will target gross assets of approximately $200 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: