India's Tata Motors Q4 net profit falls 17 percent
NEW DELHI, May 23 India's Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 17 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower income from operations.
Oct 10 Blue Bell Ice Cream:
* Blue Bell Ice Cream - outside supplier aspen hills expands cookie dough recall
* Blue bell ice cream - recalls all products made with aspen hills cookie dough due to potential health risk
* Blue bell ice cream - recalling products due to the potential for them to contain listeria monocytogenes
* Blue bell ice cream - no illnesses have been reported to date; recall is being conducted in cooperation with the FDA
* Blue bell ice cream - recall products were produced from February 2, 2016 through September 7, 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2d3Turj
NEW DELHI, May 23 India's Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a 17 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower income from operations.
* FY 2016 TURNOVER AT EUR 22.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 23.3 MILLION YEAR AGO