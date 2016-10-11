Somali pirates hijack Iranian fishing vessel - Somali official
BOSASSO, Somalia, May 23 Somali pirates hijacked an Iranian fishing vessel on Tuesday to use as a base to attack bigger, more valuable ships, the mayor of a Somali town said.
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
* Greylock Partners says announcing 15th fund, with total capital commitments of $1 billion Source text - bit.ly/2d8U2Y0
BOSASSO, Somalia, May 23 Somali pirates hijacked an Iranian fishing vessel on Tuesday to use as a base to attack bigger, more valuable ships, the mayor of a Somali town said.
* FERRATUM ANNOUNCES THAT ITS FOUNDER AND CEO, MR. JORMA JOKELA, HAS AGREED TO SELL A TOTAL OF 329,500 SHARES AT A MARKET PRICE OF 21.49 IN FERRATUM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)