BRIEF-BCP sells its whole stake in Pharol
* SAYS BCP HAS DECREASED ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY TO 0 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRPLkB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 11 Creative China Holdings Ltd :
* Creative china holdings -new talent media co entered into cooperation agreement with longfei huaying (beijing) movie co
* Creative china holdings -cooperation agreement for promotion and publication of the movie "ben-hur" in prc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS BCP HAS DECREASED ITS VOTING RIGHTS IN THE COMPANY TO 0 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2qRPLkB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Campaigning suspended ahead of UK's June 8 election (Adds Prime Minister's statement, man arrested over attack)