Oct 11 Tele2 Ab

* Tele2 secures loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB)

* signed a EUR 125 million loan agreement with the EIB

* Says loan will be granted for the purpose of financing Tele2's investments into LTE/4G networks in Sweden and the Netherlands until 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)