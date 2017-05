Oct 11 National Bank Of Kenya Ltd :

* Says appointment of Wilfred Mutuku Musau as managing director and chief executive officer of NBK

* Says this appointment will be for an initial period of five years effective Oct. 10, 2016

* Prior to this Musau had been appointed to the same role in acting capacity since April 2016 Source: j.mp/2eapbjZ Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)