Oct 11 PageGroup Plc CEO Steve Ingham:

* Companies and candidates in the UK are being "slightly" cautious after Brexit

* Slightly fewer jobs in the UK at the moment

* Weaker performance in UK hiring is coming through in financial services, with more concerns around top level jobs

* Do not see UK hiring conditions recovering in the current quarter