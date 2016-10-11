Oct 11 Wilex AG :

* Secures further financing with shareholder loan based on an existing financing commitment

* Signed a subordinated loan agreement for a total amount of up to 3.7 million euros ($4.14 million) with main shareholder dievini Hopp BioTech holding GmbH & Co. KG, Walldorf, Germany

* Amount of loan corresponds to remaining amount of financing commitment from November 2015 of up to 10 million euros that will secure company's cash reach into Q2 of 2017

* Loan does not have an expiration date, is unsecured and has an interest rate of 6 percent per annum