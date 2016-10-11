Oct 11 Anglo American Platinum Ltd :
* Says Anglo American Platinum disposes of mineral resources
within Amandelbult Mining Right to Northam Platinum Limited for
1 bln rand in cash
* Says Rustenburg Platinum Mines Limited has signed an
agreement to dispose of mineral resources within Amandelbult
mining right
* Says resource comprises an area of Merensky and UG2
resources containing approximately 16.7 mln 4E ounces
* Resource outside of Anglo American Platinum's long term
life-of-mine plans and does not impact any current or future
mining plans
* Says transaction consideration includes an ancillary
mineral resource located on north-west corner of Zondereinde
mining right
* Says proceeds will be used to further reduce net debt and
strengthen Anglo American Platinum's balance sheet
