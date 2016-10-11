BRIEF-Regal Real Estate Investment Trust updates on proposed acquisition of hotel in Hong Kong
* Manager and seller entered into a non-binding letter of intent
Oct 11 Olympic Entertainment Group AS
* Q3 total gaming revenues by operating segments 45.4 million euros ($50.85 million), up 21.3 percent year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - will offer countering views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.