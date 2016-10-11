UPDATE 3-Delivery Hero set to list before summer break - sources
* Initial public offering (IPO) before summer break - sources
Oct 11 Cargotec Oyj :
* Cargotec has received a verdict of damages of $13 million in local jury trial in the USA
* Disputes claim and will appeal to court of appeals
* Estimates that verdict does not have an impact on 2016 result

NEW YORK, May 23 Altice USA, the cable operator that arose from Netherlands-based Altice NV's acquisitions of Cablevision Systems Corp and Suddenlink Communications, is exploring ways to enter the wireless business as rival cable companies prepare their own mobile services, its chief executive said.