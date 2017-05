BRIEF-ASK Group announces investment of 2 bln rupees in ATS Infrastructure project

* Announces investment of INR 2 billion in ATS Infrastructure project 'Knights Bridge' Source text: [ASK Group, a leading financial services firm today announced an investment of Rs.200 Cr. in ATS Infrastructure project 'Knights Bridge'. The project is strategically located in Sector 124, Noida and is a mixed use development project of more than three million square feet.]