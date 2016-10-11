BRIEF-Quabit to propose capital increase from reserves for shareholder remuneration
* SAYS TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO 1.8 MILLION EUROS FROM RESERVES
Oct 11 Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust
* refers to article published on 11 OCT by Business Times "Manulife Us Reit Shooting For One Acquisition A Year"
* clarify Manulife Us Reit plans to grow by targeting to acquire "one asset a year" since its IPO in may Source text (bit.ly/2dYgoNA) Further company coverage:
* SAYS TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO 1.8 MILLION EUROS FROM RESERVES
DUBLIN, May 23 The pace at which Irish lenders are reducing non-performing loans is too slow and new strategies are needed to lower the stock from a still elevated 17.5 percent of all loan books, the governor of Ireland's central bank said on Tuesday.