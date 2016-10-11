BRIEF-KWS Saat 9-month net income up 33 pct at 128.5 million euros
* EBIT INCREASED BY 32.2% TO €170.1 (128.7) MILLION IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2016/2017
Oct 11 Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings Ltd :
* Yue yuen industrial holdings - net consolidated operating revenue for sept us$673.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EBIT INCREASED BY 32.2% TO €170.1 (128.7) MILLION IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2016/2017
* Says not aware of any development of Enforcement Directorate taking possession of Vijay Mallya's stake in co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qPtKEO) Further company coverage: