BRIEF-Global Medical Reit provides acquisition update
* Global Medical Reit Inc - deal for an aggregate purchase price of $26 million
Oct 11 TPI Composites Inc :
* TPI Composites Inc- on October 4, 2016, co entered into an amended and restated supply agreement with General Electric International, Inc- sec filing
* TPI composites inc says amended and restated supply agreement extends term of supply agreement from december 31, 2018 to december 31, 2020
* TPI Composites-co entered into an amendment to its supply agreement with ge for continued supply of wind blades from its mexico manufacturing facility
* TPI Composites-new supply agreement with ge for supply of incremental wind blades from manufacturing facility under construction in Juarez, through Dec. 31, 2020
* TPI Composites Inc- company expects to commence production under the supply agreement with ge in q1 of 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2ebsTcT) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 23 Bahrain's Al Baraka Banking Group has set the final price guidance for its planned U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk issue at 7.9 percent, with the Islamic paper expected to price in the range of 2.5 basis points above or below that figure, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Tuesday.