UPDATE 1-U.S. new home sales tumble from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
Oct 11 Kempharm Inc :
* Kempharm receives clearance from FDA to initiate clinical program for KP415, an investigational prodrug of D-threo-methylphenidate for the treatment of ADHD
* Kempharm Inc says expects to commence and complete proof of concept human trials prior to end of 2016
* Kempharm Inc says kempharm anticipates submitting a new drug application (NDA) submission for kp415 as early as 2018
* Kempharm Inc - additional human clinical trials initiating during first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.