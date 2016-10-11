UPDATE 2-Shell shareholders reject emissions target proposal
* Shareholders overwhelmingly approve CEO pay package (Updates with final vote results)
Oct 11 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited subsidiary Zhengbao Yucai announces share issuance plan on china's new third board
* Hengbao Yucai will issue no more than 41,880,000 common shares
* Total funds raised by share issuance are expected to be no more than RMB80.0 million ($11.9 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shareholders overwhelmingly approve CEO pay package (Updates with final vote results)
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.