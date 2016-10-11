UPDATE 1-U.S. new home sales tumble from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
Oct 11 Conagra Foods Inc :
* Says board of directors approves conditional $1.25 billion share repurchase plan
* Conagra Foods says share repurchase authorization is contingent on completion of spin-off of Lamb Weston business and has no expiration date
* Says Conagra Foods Inc. will be renamed Conagra Brands Inc. Upon completion of spin-off Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.