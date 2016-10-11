BRIEF-Quabit to propose capital increase from reserves for shareholder remuneration
* SAYS TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO 1.8 MILLION EUROS FROM RESERVES
Oct 11 General Electric Co :
* GE plans to capture more wind with $1.65b acquisition of LM Wind Power a global designer and manufacturer of wind turbine blades
* General Electric Co - deal accretive in 2018
* General Electric Co- integration with alstom power is on track
* General Electric Co says following closing of deal, GE intends to operate LM Wind Power as a standalone unit within GE renewable energy
* General Electric Co- LM Wind Power will continue to be led by its existing management team and be headquartered in Denmark Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBLIN, May 23 The pace at which Irish lenders are reducing non-performing loans is too slow and new strategies are needed to lower the stock from a still elevated 17.5 percent of all loan books, the governor of Ireland's central bank said on Tuesday.