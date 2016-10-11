BRIEF-Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as CEO
* Aurvista Gold appoints Matthew Hornor as the corporation's new president and CEO
Oct 11 Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Supernus announces positive results from Phase IIB clinical trial for SPN-812 in children with ADHD
* Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc says study meets primary endpoint with statistically significant reduction in ADHD symptoms
* Trial was successful in meeting primary endpoint
* Plans to have an end-of-phase II meeting with U.S. FDA after which it will initiate Phase III clinical testing
* All SPN-812 doses tested in trial were well tolerated
* There were no serious adverse events or deaths in study
* With SPN-812 now proceeding towards Phase III clinical testing, co expects to have 2 product candidates in phase iii testing in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 U.S. stock index futures were modestly higher on Tuesday, shrugging off a deadly bomb blast in Britain and ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending.