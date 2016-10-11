Oct 11 Xbiotech Inc:

* Xbiotech announces dismissal of class action lawsuit in Texas

* Federal court grants motion to dismiss assertion of claims under section 10(b) of securities exchange act

* Judge Sam Sparks dismissed lawsuit with prejudice, meaning plaintiff is barred from refiling claim

* Xbiotech Inc- company intends to seek dismissal of California suit