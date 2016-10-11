UPDATE 1-U.S. new home sales tumble from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
Oct 11 Cymabay Therapeutics Inc
* Announces a newly issued U.S. patent for MBX-8025 for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
* Patent claims methods of treating NAFLD,NASH comprised of orally administering therapeutically effective amount of MBX-8025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
May 23 U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.