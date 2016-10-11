UPDATE 1-U.S. new home sales tumble from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
Oct 11 Seagate Technology Plc
* Says expects to report revenue of about $2.8 billion, and GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin of about 29 percent in Q1
* Says expects to report HDD exabyte shipments of about 67 exabytes in Q1
* Says prior forecast for fiscal Q1 2017 revenue was at least $2.7 billion and non-GAAP gross margin of at least 27 percent
* Previous announced cost containment measures and restructuring actions continue to progress as planned
* Seagate Technology says revenue, gross margin for quarter reflects better than expected demand for its high capacity enterprise HDD product portfolio
* Q1 revenue view $2.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
May 23 U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.