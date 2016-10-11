UPDATE 1-U.S. new home sales tumble from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
Oct 11 XBiotech Inc
* XBiotech announces dismissal of class action lawsuit in Texas
* XBiotech Inc says now that Texas case has been dismissed, company intends to seek dismissal of California suit
* XBiotech-Court for western district of Texas granted co's motion to dismiss in 2015 securities class action lawsuit brought against co, some of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
May 23 U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.