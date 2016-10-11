BRIEF-Admiral Boats signs lease agreement of its production unit
* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT IT SIGNED LEASE AGREEMENT OF THE ORGANISED PART OF THE COMPANY TO PROTECT IT FROM DEVALUATION ASSOCIATED WITH BANKRUPTCY PROCEEDINGS
Oct 11 Cosi Inc
* Cosi, Inc preparing for 363 sale process
* Cosi Inc - seeking qualified bidders who may have an interest in purchasing substantially all of its assets
* Cosi Inc - bidding procedures and sale schedule, which are pending approval of bankruptcy court, will be available on or about October 20, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 22 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board has sought bankruptcy protection for the island's highway authority and largest public pension, making them the latest commonwealth entities to turn to a court to work out debt.