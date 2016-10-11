Oct 11 HC2 Holdings Inc

* HC2 Holdings Inc - On October 7, co entered into conversion with a certain holder of 12,500 shares of series a convertible participating preferred stock

* HC2 Holdings Inc - co's 12,500 series a convertible participating preferred stock has a par value $0.001 per share- SEC filing

* HC2 holdings - series a holder to convert 12,499 of 12,500 shares of series a preferred stock to 2.9 million shares of common stock of $0.001/share