UPDATE 2-Shell shareholders reject emissions target proposal
* Shareholders overwhelmingly approve CEO pay package (Updates with final vote results)
Oct 11 Primoris Services Corp
* Announces plan to divest Texas Heavy Civil business unit
* Primoris will continue to operate division while actively seeking a buyer and has engaged a financial advisor to assist in sale
* Company expects to record a charge for divestiture in Q3 of 2016
* Expects that divestiture will result in a pre-tax charge of $35 million to $40 million for quarter
* In addition, primoris believes that divestiture will require an analysis of goodwill amount recorded on JCG books
* Says based on initial review, co anticipates recording non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $8 million to $10 million on a pre-tax basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shareholders overwhelmingly approve CEO pay package (Updates with final vote results)
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.