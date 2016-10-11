UPDATE 2-Shell shareholders reject emissions target proposal
* Shareholders overwhelmingly approve CEO pay package (Updates with final vote results)
Oct 11 Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd:
* Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd - first patient has been enrolled in global phase 3 quantum-first study evaluating oral FLT3-ITD inhibitor quizartinib
* Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd - looking to combine quizartinib with other investigational agents in Co's pipeline such as MDM2 and BRD4 inhibitors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shareholders overwhelmingly approve CEO pay package (Updates with final vote results)
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.