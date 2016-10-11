BRIEF-NIIT Technologies announces partnership with Arago
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage:
Oct 11 International Business Machines Corp:
* IBM Watson Health and Siemens Healthineers sign five year, global strategic alliance in population health management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 NIIT Technologies Ltd: * Announces co's partnership with Arago Source text - http://bit.ly/2qQWn2D Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, May 23 South Africa's top manufacturing union NUMSA said late Monday that 600 workers out of 1,500 at General Motors SA will lose their jobs by July after a decision last week by the car maker to sell its local operations.