UPDATE 1-U.S. new home sales tumble from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
Oct 11 Phillips 66 Partners LP
* Announces $1.3 billion acquisition
* Deal expected to be immediately accretive to unitholders
* Acquisition includes 30 phillips 66 crude, products, and NGL logistics assets
* Phillips 66 to enter into long-term minimum volume commitments
* Upon closing, partnership will be entitled to receive cash earnings associated with acquired assets as of Oct. 1, 2016
* Says terms of transaction were approved by board of directors of general partner of Phillips 66 partners
* To acquire 30 crude, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGL) logistics assets
* Phillips 66 will enter into 10-year terminaling and throughput agreements
* Partnership plans to fund acquisition with a combination of debt and $196 million in new PSXP units issued to phillips 66
* Assets to be acquired support Phillips 66's bayway, billings, borger and ponca city refineries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.