UPDATE 1-U.S. new home sales tumble from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
Oct 11 Ford Motor Co :
* Ford issues two safety compliance recalls in North America
* issues safety compliance recall for certain 2015-16 Ford Edge vehicles to update antilock braking system (ABS) modules
* issuing safety compliance recall for about 1,900 2017 Lincoln Continental Vehicles to inspect and, if necessary, replace headlamp assemblies
* Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the 2015-16 Ford Edge vehicles being recalled
* is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with safety compliance recall for certain 2017 Lincoln Continental Vehicles
* vehicles affected by recall include certain 2017 Lincoln Continental vehicles built at Flat Rock assembly plant, June 14, 2016 To Sept 23, 2016
* vehicles affected by recall also include certain 2015-16 Ford Edge vehicles built at Oakville Assembly plant,feb. 9, 2015 to aug. 12, 2016
* is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with safety compliance recall for certain 2015-16 Ford Edge vehicles Source text - ford.to/2dIteUV Further company coverage:
May 23 U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.