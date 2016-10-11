WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
Nineteen killed in suspected suicide attack at Ariana Grande concert in Britain
Oct 11 Premier Inc
* Premier Inc. Plans to settle October Class B unit exchange using combination of cash and Premier stock
* Premier-Board authorized use of up to $100 million in cash to partially settle member-owner exchange of Class B common units of Premier Healthcare Alliance L.P Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nineteen killed in suspected suicide attack at Ariana Grande concert in Britain
* Sterling falls as police treat Manchester blast as terror attack