UPDATE 1-U.S. new home sales tumble from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
Oct 11 American Airlines Group Inc
* American Airlines Group Inc - expects value of net special items (before the impact of taxes) in Q3 to be approximately $300 million - SEC filing
* American Airlines Group Inc - mainline CASM excluding fuel and special items expected to be up approximately 5 percent
to 7 percent in 2016
* American Airlines Group Inc sees FY16 ASMS about 241.5 billion; sees FY CASM ex fuel and special items +5% to +7 % Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.