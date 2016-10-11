UPDATE 1-U.S. new home sales tumble from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
Oct 11 Biostar Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says to launch a new product aimed at treating effects of rhinitis and sinusitis
* Says to launch new topical health product called "easy breathing" designed to treat rhinitis and sinusitis for sales in PRC in November
* Says do not anticipate any significant sales revenue in 2016 from sale of new topical health product
* Expects to sell about 400,000 units of new topical health product within next 2 years, which is expected to yield about $7.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
May 23 U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.