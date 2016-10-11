UPDATE 1-U.S. new home sales tumble from near 9-1/2-year high
WASHINGTON, May 23 New U.S. single-family home sales tumbled from near a 9-1/2-year high in April, but the housing recovery likely remains intact amid a tightening labor market.
Oct 11 China Biologic Products Inc
* China Biologic receives CFDA clinical trial approval for Human Antithrombin III
* China Biologic Products Inc - China Biologic expects to commence clinical trials for ATIII product in 2017 and complete trials in two years or longer
* China Biologic Products-unit Shandong Taibang Biological Products obtained approval from CFDA to begin human clinical trials on Human Antithrombin III Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 23 U.S. stocks were slightly higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's first full budget plan that is aimed at slashing government spending and trimming the deficit.