BRIEF-Bioverativ to acquire True North Therapeutics
* Bioverativ to acquire clinical-stage rare disease biotechnology company, True North Therapeutics
Oct 11 Buffalo Wild Wings Inc :
* Buffalo wild wings announces three new independent directors
* Appointment of Andre Fernandez, Hal Lawton and Harmit Singh to board
* Sees Q1 net sales (operational metric) $240 million to $290 million