BRIEF-Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap Q1 rental income slightly up at NOK 681 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME NOK 681 MILLION VERSUS NOK 635 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 11 (Reuters) -
* Omega Advisors CEO Leon Cooperman on CNBC- Omega Credit fund was up about 13 to 14 percent this year, equity fund was up about 7 percent this year
* Omega Advisors CEO Leon Cooperman says on CNBC - Omega Overseas Partners Fund was up about 5 percent this year
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME NOK 681 MILLION VERSUS NOK 635 MILLION YEAR AGO
MILAN, May 23 Italy's Treasury has hired Banca IMI and UniCredit to buy back through a syndicate of banks a "BTP Italia" inflation-linked bond worth a total of 22.4 billion euros ($25 billion) that it would otherwise have to repay in full in November this year.