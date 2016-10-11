BRIEF-Merck unit says confident it complied with UK competition law
* Unit MSD says cooperating fully with UK CMA’s ongoing investigation on Remicade
Oct 11 Micron Technology Inc :
* Micron Technology - on Oct. 11, Inotera, Micron Semiconductor Taiwan Co, as co-borrowers, entered into a syndicated loan agreement with Bank Of Taiwan
* Micron Technology - loan agreement provides for secured delayed single-draw term loan facility, with maximum aggregate borrowing amount of about US$2.54 billion
* Micron Technology Inc says borrowings under loan agreement can be made in a single draw on or prior to July 10, 2017 - SEC filing
* Micron Technology Inc says Micron expects amount of about US$2.54 billion under loan agreement to be borrowed on or before December 6, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2dYvSRT) Further company coverage:
* Issued a statement of objections to pharmaceutical company Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited (MSD)