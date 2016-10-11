UPDATE 2-OPEC set to prolong oil cuts as delegates predict smooth meeting
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds comment from Algerian energy minister)
Oct 11 Herc Holdings Inc
* Gamco Asset Management Inc and affiliates report 12.51 pct stake in Herc Holdings Inc as of Oct 7 versus 11.33 percent stake as of Sept 22 - sec filing Source text: (bit.ly/2e6rLDI) Further company coverage:
* Deepening of cuts unlikely, OPEC watching U.S. shale (Adds comment from Algerian energy minister)
ZURICH, May 23 Swiss Re Capital Markets has placed $925 million worth of natural catastrophe (natcat) bonds linked to California earthquakes, Swiss Re said on Tuesday.